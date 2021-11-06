Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.87. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 491,462 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$211,200. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,938. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,540 shares of company stock worth $438,797.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.