F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.55

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $28.61. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 102 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

