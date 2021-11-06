Head to Head Review: Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) versus OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OrganiGram -190.24% -19.91% -14.76%

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and OrganiGram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 13.77 -$6.29 million ($0.53) -22.34 OrganiGram $64.61 million 10.58 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -28.50

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kazia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and OrganiGram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OrganiGram 0 6 2 0 2.25

Kazia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. OrganiGram has a consensus target price of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 84.84%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats OrganiGram on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm’s brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

