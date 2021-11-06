Comparing Klépierre (KLPEF) & Its Peers

Klépierre (OTCMKTS: KLPEF) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Klépierre to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million -$897.51 million -8.17 Klépierre Competitors $728.66 million $21.86 million 19.84

Klépierre has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Klépierre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55 Klépierre Competitors 3531 14241 14058 339 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Klépierre’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Klépierre has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Klépierre Competitors 13.24% 3.11% 1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Klépierre rivals beat Klépierre on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

