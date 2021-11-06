Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.