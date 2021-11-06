Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
