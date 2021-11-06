Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

