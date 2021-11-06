FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the life sciences company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of IART opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

