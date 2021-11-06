Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to “Buy”

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

