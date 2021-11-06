Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

