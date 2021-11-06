FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issued By Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.