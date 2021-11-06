TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 58.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

