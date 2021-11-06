ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.07. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

