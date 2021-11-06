Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.94. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

