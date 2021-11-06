Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock.
Shares of DEVC stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.32. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
