Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of DEVC stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.32. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.