Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to “Hold”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

