PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 68.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 303.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

