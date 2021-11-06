Zacks Investment Research Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 131,730 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

