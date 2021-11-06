Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

