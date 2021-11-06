Brokers Set Expectations for Transocean Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

RIG opened at $3.58 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

