National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.92.

TSE GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$27.82 and a 1-year high of C$54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.27%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

