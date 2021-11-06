Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.92.

GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.56. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$27.82 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

