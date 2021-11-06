StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.59 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

