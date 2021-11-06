SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

