Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Lifted by KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $99.17 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $2,999,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.