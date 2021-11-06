Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Shares of AME stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.