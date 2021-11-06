Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to “Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

