Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

