Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

