GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

