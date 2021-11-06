Financial Survey: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Mondelez International 0 1 8 0 2.89

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $68.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.27 $3.56 billion $2.59 24.04

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 15.70% 14.58% 5.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

