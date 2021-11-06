Analyzing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volkswagen and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 11 0 2.56 Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33

Volkswagen currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.89%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.98% 13.16% 3.48% Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.65 $10.13 billion $1.98 17.49 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.38

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

