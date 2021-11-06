Financial Review: Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) versus Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Radius Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health 0 3 1 0 2.25 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Radius Health currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.29%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Radius Health.

Volatility & Risk

Radius Health has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radius Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health $238.65 million 4.31 -$109.21 million ($2.35) -9.26 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $90,000.00 5,155.69 -$47.25 million ($2.11) -8.40

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Health. Radius Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Health and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health -24.22% N/A -30.67% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -51.09% -43.42%

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Radius Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

