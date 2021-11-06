Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

OVV opened at C$46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$50.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -25.59%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

