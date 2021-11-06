Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.85

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.85 ($7.82) and traded as low as GBX 490.25 ($6.41). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 490.25 ($6.41), with a volume of 6,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of £231.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.85.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08). Also, insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($12,618.11). Insiders have bought a total of 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last three months.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.