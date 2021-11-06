Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 51,993 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £5.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.57.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

