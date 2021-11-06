YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.53

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.53 and traded as low as $91.66. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 8,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

