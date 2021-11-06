ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.51

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as low as $49.16. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 2,877 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

