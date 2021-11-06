DA Davidson Weighs in on Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $571.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

