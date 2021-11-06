AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

