FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:CLW opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $643.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

