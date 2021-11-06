TD Securities Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.