A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

