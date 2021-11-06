Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

