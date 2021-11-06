FY2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

