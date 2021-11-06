Analysts Set Expectations for trivago’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of trivago in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

