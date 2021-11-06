Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,102 shares of company stock worth $7,913,067 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 161.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 324.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

