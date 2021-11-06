Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,924.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,835.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

