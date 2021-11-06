Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.70).

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

