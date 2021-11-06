UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

Shares of UKCM stock opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

In related news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.