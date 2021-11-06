Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

